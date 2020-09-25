Mailbag: Kudos to The Arts Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to The Arts Center for Arts Alive! 2020.

The 2018 and 2019 Arts Alive! events brought many artists, including musicians and poets, to the plaza in front of the Arts Center, where they shared their work, shared their creative process and provided opportunities for people, children and adults alike, to actually participate in the making of art.

This year, of course, meeting in person for such an event was out of the question, so Claire Elam, Arts Alive! coordinator, did a magnificent job of putting the whole event online. Thirty-one artists and 450 participants interacted online over the course of two days.

The Women in the Arts panel was especially effective; ceramicists, theatre artists, printmakers and administrative artists had an interactive discussion that showcased the importance of mentorship and the huge potential for women working in the arts.

Corvallis is very fortunate to have an art center that not only provides challenging and interesting art in its galleries, but also provides interactive art experiences to its citizens. Thanks so much to Cynthia Spencer (executive director of The Arts Center), Claire Elam and all the artists and volunteers who made this event possible.

Sarah Greene

Corvallis

