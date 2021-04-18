Mailbag: Lack of empathy is a choice

The decision to remove police officers from school entrances sheds light on a much deeper, more serious issue: the refusal of many in this community to set aside ego, listen to others’ perspectives and accept their experiences creates a hostile and less desirable city for everyone.

The tribalism that has infected social and political discourse ensures that every issue is met with equal parts outrage and support. It has prohibited the community from concluding that cops should be role models and, at the same time, may trigger unwanted anxiety in students who’ve had traumatic experiences involving the police.

The lack of empathy for families who have experienced emotional trauma involving police is a choice that a minority — a loud minority, but a minority nonetheless — of our community has accepted as its guiding principal. That is their choice, but it doesn’t make Superintendent Goff’s decision worse or the experiences of those families less valid.