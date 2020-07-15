Mailbag: Law enforcement reforms needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past several decades, the U.S. Department of Justice has reported a steady decline in all categories of violent crime except rape. At the same time, law enforcement departments across the country have grown larger and more heavily armed, requiring larger budgets, while implementing programs targeting minority neighborhoods alleging them to be “high crime” areas. Concurrent with these trends, law enforcement has been assigned duties for which they are ill-equipped and poorly trained, such as domestic dispute negotiation, mental health intervention, school security, child protective services and other ancillary activities. A result has been a perception of overpolicing and an actual increase in police use of force against unarmed citizens, leading to the current call to defund the police.

The fear many have concerning these demands results from the belief that “the thin blue line” is all that stands between us and anarchy, despite evidence to the contrary. While there are some who would abolish the police, most reform measures call for a reallocation of funds to services better suited to meet community needs, letting law enforcement focus on their main purpose, prevent crime and apprehend criminals. In most locales this could result in a smaller, but more efficient force, one more integrated into their communities.