Mailbag: Law supports use of eminent domain

In Trish Webber’s letter (Mailbag, Jan. 5), she states that “Congressman DeFazio hates the idea of using eminent domain for private profit.”

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court ruled to the contrary in 2005.

As explained by Wikipedia: "Kelo v. City of New London, 545 U.S. 469 (2005), was a case decided by the Supreme Court of the United States involving the use of eminent domain to transfer land from one private owner to another private owner to further economic development. In a 5–4 decision, the court held that the general benefits a community enjoyed from economic growth qualified private redevelopment plans as a permissible 'public use' under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The case arose in the context of condemnation by the city of New London, Connecticut, of privately owned real property, so that it could be used as part of a 'comprehensive redevelopment plan.'"

It was, in my opinion, a perverse application of logic that resulted in the taking of an individual’s property and home to enable an economic development by a private party.

So, while your sympathy may be with Peter DeFazio in his opposition to the proposed natural gas pipeline development, I do not think the law is.