Mailbag: Leave Hazelwood Park as it is

I wish I had the money to buy Hazelwood Park. It would be left just as it is. All over the world, people are working hard to acquire green space and save it for generations to come. Once green space is "lost", there is very little opportunity to ever reclaim it as green space. Although Hazelwood's 3 acres would barely support one and one-half bison, there are a lot of little critters that already make a home there. And the beautiful Oaks in Hazelwood! How old are they now? Those trees aren't like bamboo — chop 'em down, they pop right back up. There's enough bare land yet around Albany to build on. Let Hazelwood be what it is — a wonderful break from cement and stress. Could the park be given to the Greenbelt Land Trust or another such organization? Better yet, how about the city of Albany, Parks and Rec, taking another look at how valuable a piece of land like Hazelwood really is, as Green Space.