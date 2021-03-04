 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Leaving gun in car not complicated

I don’t understand the opposition to Senate Bill 554, restricting the carrying of concealed weapons into state buildings.

We already have federal policy that prohibits the carrying of guns into federal facilities, including court houses and Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Many of the opposing arguments suggest such a law will create confusion. If gun owners are confused by such simple limitations, I have to question their qualification to carry a concealed weapon at all.

There’s nothing complicated about leaving your gun in your car.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

