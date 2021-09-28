Mailbag: Lebanon's GOP edge is gone

For over 100 years Republicans in Linn County have outnumbered all other political party's including non-affiliated voters. In July this came to a end. The Linn County Republican Party is shrinking. Many of its members have left because they are fed up with all the lies and nonsense and many have become free thinking non-affiliated voters. Today the non-affiliated voters in Linn County outnumber the Republicans. We can only thank all the right wing Republican goofballs for bringing forth this new political reality.