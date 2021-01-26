Mailbag: Less of a shotgun process, safer

Hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines is understandable (Mailbag, Jan. 13). Since they are new, their long-term efficacy and side effects are unknown. However, here are some clarifications:

1. Unlike older vaccine technologies that use whole inactivated pathogens, protein or DNA segments, tissue cultures, eggs or attenuated live viruses, m-RNA vaccines aim at specific targets to stimulate an immune response. Welcome to precision medicine! Less of a shotgun process, more likely a safer approach.

2. The term “experimental” applies to a drug, vaccine or medical device that is still in the testing stage. Once the data is accepted by expert panels and the product legally licensed, it is no longer experimental. Post-licensing, the effects of the product are monitored, and recommendations revised as new data emerge. Expecting to know all possible future scenarios before taking action would lead to analysis-paralysis while lives are lost.

3. Initially drafted for childhood vaccines, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was created by Congress in 1986 as a no-fault alternative to the traditional tort system to ensure vaccine supply, stabilize costs and provide compensation to individuals found to be injured by vaccines. To characterize it as a conspiracy is shameful.