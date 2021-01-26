Mailbag: Less of a shotgun process, safer

Hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines is understandable (Mailbag, Jan. 13). Since they are new, their long-term efficacy and side effects are unknown. However, here are some clarifications:
1. Unlike older vaccine technologies that use whole inactivated pathogens, protein or DNA segments, tissue cultures, eggs or attenuated live viruses, m-RNA vaccines aim at specific targets to stimulate an immune response. Welcome to precision medicine! Less of a shotgun process, more likely a safer approach.
2. The term “experimental” applies to a drug, vaccine or medical device that is still in the testing stage. Once the data is accepted by expert panels and the product legally licensed, it is no longer experimental. Post-licensing, the effects of the product are monitored, and recommendations revised as new data emerge. Expecting to know all possible future scenarios before taking action would lead to analysis-paralysis while lives are lost.
3. Initially drafted for childhood vaccines, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was created by Congress in 1986 as a no-fault alternative to the traditional tort system to ensure vaccine supply, stabilize costs and provide compensation to individuals found to be injured by vaccines. To characterize it as a conspiracy is shameful.
Medicine is a science that deals with moving targets and an art dealing with uncertainty. While public health agencies also need to consider the great population impact, we as individuals make decisions based on information sources we respect and by balancing our own risks, benefits and costs. Call it experimental if you want. So is the art of living.
Chinh Le, M.D.
Corvallis