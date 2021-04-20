Mailbag: Let the officials work out details

I read the front page story in the April 10 Democrat-Herald with dismay.

My assessment of the situation is that both Greater Albany Public Schools and the Albany Police Department have the same objective: assuring our students are safe in school. Promoting a rally to support this endeavor makes good sense, but promoting a rally to sow discord where none apparently exists is a distraction.

The presence of police at the opening day for students at school is, in contrast to what was stated in the DH, a relatively recent occurrence. It was not the practice when I was superintendent in the 1990s, and to the best of my knowledge, for many years after that. I also know that GAPS and APD have had a strong and cooperative relationship for many years.

In my 31 years as a teacher and administrator in the Greater Albany Public Schools, including five years as superintendent and more recently as an officer in the Albany Public Schools Foundation, I have had the pleasure of working with every GAPS superintendent, including Melissa Goff.

She is an exceptionally talented school administrator, and GAPS is fortunate to have her as its superintendent. She will do what is right for our students, and with community support, she can do her job more effectively.