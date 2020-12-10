Mailbag: Let us hope we can survive this

Pundits and reporters should stop asking when he will concede the election. He will never concede, since his malignant narcissism prevents him from admitting defeat, admitting that he lost.

The most likely scenario is that he will continue railing against the “fake news” declaring Biden and Harris the winners, while he will continue fostering the lie that the election was rigged and he won.

He will leave the White House after the formal vote in the Electoral College declaring the Biden-Harris election. He will not attend the inauguration, choosing to stay in Florida, sulking and blasting out tweets attacking the incoming administration, riling up his base to deny the validity of it.

But that is not the real problem. The real problem is the ongoing threats of violence from his followers. There are members of the outgoing administration encouraging his voters to deny the outcome and to act accordingly.

While it is not problematic for many of his loyalists to declare that President-Elect Biden is not their president (many on the left did the same after the 2016 election), it is dangerous that they deny he is the president (nobody on the left did that).