Mailbag: Let us see how this plays out

The issue of who is counted in the census will come before the Supreme Court shortly after the election, addressing the attempt of the current administration to exclude undocumented residents.

It will be interesting to see to what lengths the conservative justices on the court must go to support the administration’s plan. Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution states that free persons are to be counted every 10 years to determine representation and taxation. Even undocumented residents are free persons.

For the textualists on the court, justices Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh and (now) justice Barrett, this should be a slam dunk. The Constitution does not mention citizenship status until the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone born here or naturalized in America after its ratification is a citizen, and the first naturalization law, enacted in 1790, allowed only free white persons to be naturalized. But that is a law, not the Constitution.

So, to uphold the administration’s efforts, the textualists must determine either that undocumented residents are not free or are not persons, that the intent of the framers was to exclude immigrants who had not applied under laws that did not exist at the time they ratified the Constitution. There is no way around that; the text is clear.