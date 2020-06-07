Mailbag: Let's bring back a world without tech

I would like to formally — yet forcefully — introduce a new weekly national holiday: Luddite Sunday.
I thought no better way to bring our new tradition to light than by writing into the Gazette-Times, by hand I might add (I am no hypocrite), and pronouncing my intention to aggressively take away technology from its readers.
Now, I understand I am trying to sell sand to a beach here. You are all ancients that don't use technology anyway; the vanguard of the cause! But today, because I am so bored from a lack of brain-numbing TV and smartphone lobe mushing, I think I will go get some sand. Heck, the retail stores are lined with sandbag barriers. Thank you, Justice of the Masses, I think I shall partake.
In conclusion, I would add some wisdom about the benefits of becoming a one-day-no-tech-monger, but logic and reason reign no more. Instead, I tell you this. I am supported by Mark Wahlberg.
That should do it. Let the revolution begin.
Austin McClister
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!