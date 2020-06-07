Mailbag: Let's bring back a world without tech

Mailbag: Let's bring back a world without tech

I would like to formally — yet forcefully — introduce a new weekly national holiday: Luddite Sunday.

I thought no better way to bring our new tradition to light than by writing into the Gazette-Times, by hand I might add (I am no hypocrite), and pronouncing my intention to aggressively take away technology from its readers.

Now, I understand I am trying to sell sand to a beach here. You are all ancients that don't use technology anyway; the vanguard of the cause! But today, because I am so bored from a lack of brain-numbing TV and smartphone lobe mushing, I think I will go get some sand. Heck, the retail stores are lined with sandbag barriers. Thank you, Justice of the Masses, I think I shall partake.

In conclusion, I would add some wisdom about the benefits of becoming a one-day-no-tech-monger, but logic and reason reign no more. Instead, I tell you this. I am supported by Mark Wahlberg.

That should do it. Let the revolution begin.

Austin McClister

Corvallis

