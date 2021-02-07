Mailbag: Let's change our health care system

There have been a few letters in the paper discussing the pros and cons of a publicly funded, universal health care system.

I’d like to add some information to the discussion that I have not seen brought up before.

In a study of 37 “industrialized” nations, the United States was 37th in infant mortality (U.S. Census 2014, U.S. Department of Education 2014, OECD 2013, UNICF 2012). More children die in the first year of life in the United States than in any of the other countries studied.

Why would this be? We say we believe that life is sacred. We say we’re the richest country in the world. And yet, we let infants die.

I believe this shocking data reflects the tremendous inequity of a health care system where CEOs of insurance companies are paid, on average, $14.5 million per year (Associated Press), while working-class Americans struggle to afford insurance plans with such high deductibles and copays that if a family member has a serious illness or injury, the family may lose their home.