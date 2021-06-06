Mailbag: Let's do this for the children

Why are Albany students sent home for quarantine for COVID-19 at a higher rate than Corvallis students?
Could this be the reason?
Some recent statistics:
Percentage of total population fully vaccinated (includes children who cannot yet get the vaccine): Linn County, 34%; Benton County, 52%.
States with matching percentages and their ranking: No. 1: Maine, 51% — matches Benton County; No. 39: West Virginia, 34% — matches Linn County.
The vaccines are out there, they are free, they are super-effective, and so, Linn County, let’s do this for the kids. We all want the schools to be safe and to be open full time. There is a clear path to that outcome.
Gail Gerdemann
Albany