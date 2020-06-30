Mailbag: Let's get IP57 on the November ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For too long, politicians have controlled the drawing of congressional and legislative district lines.

This conflict of interest often results in gerrymandering, when the politically most powerful draw the lines that shape our voting districts to benefit themselves.

Without a fair and transparent election process, your vote, your voice, your candidates can be effectively silenced. We see examples of gerrymandering across the country.

As we approach the 2020 census, Oregon’s population growth is expected to result in the addition of a sixth congressional district as well as the redrawing of all of Oregon’s congressional and legislative district boundaries. This is a critical time. We need to make sure the process for drawing new district boundaries is fair and nonpartisan.

The League of Women Voters has joined with People Not Politicians in support of Initiative Petition 57, which would end gerrymandering in Oregon by repealing the current constitutional provisions for redistricting. Let Oregon voters choose their politicians — politicians should not choose their voters.

IP57 creates an independent commission to draw fair and impartial districts, allowing for better representation for geographic, economic, social, community and political diversity for Oregonians.