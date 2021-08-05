Mailbag: Let's have improved Medicare for all

Richard Hirschi of Albany wrote in a July 29 letter that the proposition Oregonians will vote on next November — that health care should become a constitutional right — is “a deranged idea promoted by leftist ideologies.”

If so, it is one that has been embraced by all advanced democracies. Their health outcomes are much better and their cost much lower than ours, which have been padded by the profits of private health insurance. I do not see what “voluntary solutions” he could have in mind. I love Medicare! Improved Medicare for all!