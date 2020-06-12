Mailbag: Let's heal our nation before it's too late

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I understand why our black brothers and sisters are outraged. There’s been too many deaths at the hands of the authorities over the years. They never asked to come here in the first place, in the hulls of ships, against their wills. It’s bad enough we took the land from the red man. Columbus didn’t discover America. There were already hundreds of native nations here, for thousands of years. This was their home before the white man came.

Maybe this a time to wake up. We can’t keep killing people because their skin is red, brown, black or yellow, because they don’t think or believe as we do. Maybe this is the time of recognizing Armageddon as such! When the size of someone’s butt or bank account or Facebook following is more important than food on the table, housing and education for all, we should be ashamed. We have people living on the streets, and now look what’s happened with this awful pandemic.

People all over the country are rising up, burning and looting. So crazy. No, that is not an answer, but I understand it. This just hurts people. Wake up! This is not an answer. Please, let’s help heal our planet and each other before it’s too late!

Joan Hunt

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0