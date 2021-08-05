Mailbag: Let's keep theater current, engaging

The obituary for Vida Krantz’s passing at age 94 (July 28 edition) makes note of her many theater achievements, including being one of the original Corvallis Valley Round Barn Theater performers in the 1950s!

Many excellent performers and directors from that group later morphed into the Majestic Theatre Company and ultimately into the Corvallis Community Theater. CCT performed for more than two decades at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Corvallis, keeping alive the tradition of volunteer community theater.

Congratulations to Jimbo Ivy, Majestic Theatre supervisor, and his dedicated staff, who adjusted to COVID-19 restrictions by successfully transitioning into online streaming theater activities such as MajesticPiece Theater. The staff discovered there were many performers who had previously not been willing or able to participate in theater activities for a variety of reasons, especially people from historically marginalized communities.

So, the Majestic Theatre’s new Diversity Council has set a goal for 50% of new programming in Reader’s Theater productions to be led by members of Black, indigenous and other people of color and LBGTQIA+ communities by the end of the 2023-24 season. I strongly support and applaud this time-appropriate goal. Let’s keep theater productions vital, current and engaging for all of our community’s citizens.