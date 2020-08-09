Mailbag: Let's make sure all residents are safe

Recently it has come to my attention that elderly residents are dying alone during this COVID-19 outbreak. Maybe this letter will help avoid this happening in the future.

While we deal with the outbreak, many of us have not thought about the elderly, many of whom live alone. I suggest we all seek out these high-risk residents with daily welfare checks.

Two neighbors, both in their 70s, have died alone. Both were found on the floor of their homes; one was there for two days before he was found, the second was found on the floor, covered in flies, as it’s believed she was there for weeks. While we all navigate these scary times, let’s not forget our senior citizens who live alone. The weather is getting hot; let’s seek out our neighbors, making sure all residents are safe.