Mailbag: Let's move to solar, wind, hydro

Time to put on my energy efficiency engineering cap.

Promoting electric vehicles is a good direction for lowering emission of fossil fuels. However, electric energy needs to start at the source. Electrical power sources in Oregon consist of just over 60% in renewable resources such as hydro, solar and wind (with hydro by far the largest, at 48.7%). There are also small sources such as waste biogas and geothermal, however, they are less than 2%.

Close to 38% of Oregon’s electrical power is generated from fossil fuels including coal, petroleum and natural gas. To create electrical energy from fossil fuels requires generators powered by coal, petroleum or natural gas at these power plants.

The electrical generators have an energy loss of about 65%. In simple words, 35% of the energy goes up the stack! There’s an additional energy loss of about 6% in transmission lines and distribution losses from power plant to user.

In Oregon we have closed the Boardman coal plant in October 2020, which puts Oregon in the top five states with lowest emissions from fossil fuels. So the point I am making is the more our nation can reduce the fossil fuel plants to solar, wind, hydro, biogas, geothermal and (hopefully) wave energy, the more we will have a huge impact in lowering emissions at the source.