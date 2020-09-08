Mailbag: Let's name schools after Oregonians

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools could be named after natural features, if any are left after development.

Schools could be named after the streets on which they exist. Although I taught at Jefferson, I never stopped to think that Circle Boulevard was directionally devious, as it does not go in a circle — so that name is out.

Schools should not have racist or politicized names — look where that has gotten us.

Schools in Corvallis could be named after exemplary Corvallis citizens, not living, neither politicians nor officeholders in a paid position. Let students learn about who acted for the common good on their collective behalf.

Consider Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Douglas was an exemplary author who promoted saving the Everglades, was founder and president of the Friends of the Everglades, and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Clinton. She kept raising her environmental voice until her death at 108.

Sadly, now her name is associated with the horrific shooting of high school students. That does not dim her shining light for the Florida environment. Those students can be proud to honor her name.