Mailbag: Let's put patient above profits

Our present system of health care is in drastic need of simplification.

Even highly educated people scratch their heads at the labyrinth of insurance options. When choice becomes a maze designed to obfuscate, it creates chaos.

Although the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) did provide access to care for a greater number of people, its tiered offerings (gold, platinum, bronze, etc.) added confusion and inequity to an already administratively overburdened system.

Medicare, a highly successful program for those 65 and older, was relatively easy to negotiate until insurance companies — under the Medicare umbrella — began offering so-called “advantage” plans to add to the confusion.

It’s past time for a common-sense approach to the administration of health care. Everyone at some point needs medical attention for illness or injury; a single risk pool ensures a decent level of care for all. Instead of a complicated plan that requires annual re-enrollment, involves premiums and co-pays and often hidden out-of-pocket expenses, patients will be able to choose their doctors and know that their hospital stay will not lead to bankruptcy.