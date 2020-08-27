Mailbag: Let's put some steam on Washington

It looks like the president finally found a way to wake up every person and business in our wonderful country.
No matter how you feel about him, regardless of what party you support, he and his administration have reached across America and slapped everybody in the face with the fact that he is so despicable a person, such a cheat, so uncaring for anybody for possibly his family, has no regard for our Constitution or any laws he doesn’t care for, and now he and his band of crooks are slowing our mail!
That’s right out of the Putin playbook for how to take over a democracy. If you can’t vote you can’t throw him out, right? Wrong! Let’s all come together and vote as early as possible and get these clowns out of D.C. Call your elected officials. Let’s put some steam on Washington. Here’s the direct line: 202-224-3121.
Bob Uriarte
Lebanon
