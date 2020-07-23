Mailbag: Let's stop tearing each other apart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our country is like a giant jigsaw puzzle. It takes thousands of pieces from our past and our present to put it together.

If we try to tear out parts we don’t like, we will be left with a pile of little pieces that will fall apart with the smallest bump.

No matter how many statues, memorials or historic names we tear down and hide from present eyes, it won’t change our past. It will always be there. Instead of trying to hide it, we need to remember it, and be proud of the times when we worked together for a common good, and learn from the times when we were divided.

We would not be the country we are today without all the multitudes of diverse parts that make up our history and our people. We need to embrace our differences and our similarities, and work together to solve our problems and make our country strong.

So please, let’s stop trying to tear each other apart and start working together to build a country that we can all proudly call the United States of America.

Charlotte Bates

Brownsville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0