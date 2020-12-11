Mailbag: Let's take action for the future

This past year has shown both the dark and visionary aspects of humanity.

It taught each of us the dire consequences of short-term thinking and that “nature bats last.” I believe we can all learn, think long term, and take action. It’s time for the U.S. to take action against further climate change, and for laws that don’t disproportionally burden the most vulnerable.

There is a bill in congress (HR 763) that would financially benefit most Americans while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. It is a “fee and dividend” approach. It charges a fee on fossil fuels at their source, and returns that money directly back to each household.

When comparing increased costs for some goods to the dividend, approximately two-thirds of households break even or come out ahead financially. Details of the bill can be viewed on the website of Citizens Climate Lobby.

We can learn, think long term and take action. Please contact your senators and representative to tell them you support HR 763. Peter DeFazio represents us in the House of Representatives and our senators are Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Learning so much this year has not always been pleasant. Let’s use this experience to motivate us and take action for the future.