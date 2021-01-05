Mailbag: Let's talk turkey with city council

An article appeared in a recent city of Corvallis newsletter concerning the wild turkey problems in town.

The epicenter of this problem is Circle Boulevard between Corl Park and 29th Street. Approximately 80 birds inhabit this area of town. The article in question referred the reader to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife link on wild turkeys in urban areas. Summarizing, ODFW stated that why the turkeys exist in a community is due to people feeding the birds. Take away their food source and the birds will move on.

People just didn’t begin ringing the food bell and the turkeys came into town. The turkeys had already established themselves in the area. It didn’t help that people fed the birds, but the abundance of good habitat, fruit and vegetable gardens, and nesting areas contributed to this population of birds. Homeowners cannot harass the birds, according to the ODFW; that requires a permit. Just shoo them away is the ODFW reasoning.