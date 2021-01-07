Mailbag: Let's whine less about restrictions

Unlike Linda Wilson (letter printed on Dec. 29), I don’t believe COVID-19 concerns amount to “a political pandemic.” She writes that the recovery rate from the disease is high. Let us all rejoice in that.

However, the large number of people with COVID requiring specialized hospital care over the country is high enough to stress the staffing capability in many hospitals. Even if there are enough beds for patients, there may not be enough physicians, nurses and assistants available, and many are working long shifts to meet the needs of patients, doing what they can to avoid being infected.

Also impacted are the housekeepers, food service workers, technicians and many others who provide direct and indirect patient support.

In all fairness to them and for the sake of compassion for all human beings, I believe we should all be doing everything possible to limit the spread of this virus. That means me, and you. Whether it means shut-downs, mask-wearing, limiting contact with others — whatever it takes. Let’s have more regard for those who work to keep us alive, and whine less about our temporary restrictions.

Linda Gelbrich

Corvallis

