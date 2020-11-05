Mailbag: Let's work for health care for all

Most of us will have voted by now, but that is not the end of our responsibility as citizens.

If we want a better country, there is more work to be done — so much work that it can feel overwhelming and impossible. One way to deal with this overload is to focus on one issue. Mine is to work for access to health care for all Americans.

It is absurd that, during a pandemic, people are losing their health insurance and the Republicans are urging the Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act, which has increased the number of people with insurance, unconstitutional.

Start small. Let’s work for Health Care for All Oregon. Join us.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

