Mailbag: Letter missed inequity of system

This is in response to “Where will the cars that travel Circle go?” (Mailbag, June 2).
The author of this letter framed the Circle Boulevard road diet as an equity issue, yet missed the existing inequity of our system for anyone who cannot drive.
For many families throughout our community, car ownership is a luxury that many cannot easily afford. For those who can bear the cost, the Housing and Transportation Index data shows that transportation consumes about 25% of income.
On roads like Circle, if you are a child, an older person or anyone else who can’t access a motor vehicle, you are a second-class citizen in a motorist-dominant world. In the past 10 years in Oregon, while driver fatalities have decreased by 6%, pedestrian deaths have increased by 35%.
The freightway that bisects my neighborhood in Southtown is a constant reminder how much of our infrastructure is designed for the convenience of cars instead of people. The crash on Jan. 9 that killed a child was needless – and road diets are one of the proven ways we can ensure it never happens again. Equity means a road a child can use safely.
The Circle road diet pilot is timely and necessary because on June 1 our city council voted unanimously to adopt the Vision Zero concept: a statement that we want our transportation system to put people first. A road diet doesn’t decrease the capacity of Circle; it reconfigures it to increase the safety of all road users — especially our children.
Rebecka Weinsteiger
Corvallis
