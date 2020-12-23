Mailbag: Letter missed point of lockdowns

The letter by Debbie Woody (Dec. 16) imploring to end the lockdowns because of the negligible mortality rate of COVID-19 misses the point of lockdowns.

This effort to slow the spread of COVID is to prevent hospitals from running out of capacity to care for everyone who needs health care services, COVID or otherwise. If a catastrophic event occurred that required the simultaneous hospitalization of many people, our health care providers would be overwhelmed and people would certainly die.

The economic hardship from lockdowns is unfortunate and devastating to many. What’s also unfortunate is the refusal of so many people to do something as simple as wearing a mask to slow the spread.

Mark Kaenel

Corvallis

