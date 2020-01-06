Mailbag Letters

Here’s how we get our country back

Eden Penn asks, “When did we as citizens become fodder” for the corporate political machine? And “How do we get our country back?” (Mailbag, Dec. 27)

I believe we have to go back to the 1960 campaigns, the first year that TV played such an important role in politics. How has TV corrupted our democracy? It’s very expensive, thus starting the change from “of the people, by the people, and for the people” to “by, of and for the wealthy.” Also, how much relevant information can be relayed in a 30-second sound bite?

In 1960 the corporate tax rate was much higher than it is today, thus encouraging tax-deductible expenditures such as R&D, expansion and employee benefits. Today the average corporate tax rate is much lower. Did that happen because corporate America is underrepresented? I think not.

Today, social media allows anybody to say anything. Example, Trump is crying censorship because Canadian television edited seven seconds featuring Trump out of a Christmas special due to time constraints. This was done two years before Trump announced his candidacy. The facts don’t stop Trump from screaming censorship.