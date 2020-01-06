Mailbag Letters

Here’s how we get our country back
Eden Penn asks, “When did we as citizens become fodder” for the corporate political machine? And “How do we get our country back?” (Mailbag, Dec. 27)
I believe we have to go back to the 1960 campaigns, the first year that TV played such an important role in politics. How has TV corrupted our democracy? It’s very expensive, thus starting the change from “of the people, by the people, and for the people” to “by, of and for the wealthy.” Also, how much relevant information can be relayed in a 30-second sound bite?
In 1960 the corporate tax rate was much higher than it is today, thus encouraging tax-deductible expenditures such as R&D, expansion and employee benefits. Today the average corporate tax rate is much lower. Did that happen because corporate America is underrepresented? I think not.
Today, social media allows anybody to say anything. Example, Trump is crying censorship because Canadian television edited seven seconds featuring Trump out of a Christmas special due to time constraints. This was done two years before Trump announced his candidacy. The facts don’t stop Trump from screaming censorship.
So, to win our country back, educate, fact-check, listen to opposing views and participate — that means vote. In the last presidential election, less than 45% of the electorate voted.
History teaches us that for democracy to thrive we need a strong middle class and an educated populace. Two things the corporate political machine strives to deny us.
Frank Lathen
Lebanon
Gun control laws may go too far
Demands have come from various liberals and Democratic candidates for president to take guns from law-abiding citizens.
In Virginia, the news media is questioning if Gov. Northam will call out the National Guard to disarm people. It is likely the National Guard would declare that an unlawful order.
Urban people seem to think they are superior to rural Americans. Every free American needs to think carefully as to such misplaced condescension! If that is allowed to happen, it is only the beginning; we become subjects of the “all-knowing” rulers. Their whim is to rule every single aspect of our lives.
Those proposing such action need to remember this:
The American Revolution began with efforts to confiscate arms by force from the American militiamen in Lexington and Concord. The militia were ordinary armed citizens.
The belief you are superior to other Americans and can dictate punishment on innocent people, demanding their property, dictating your elitist rules onto their lives and freedoms, is a risky and arrogant logic.
The elderly veterans, who grew up in freedom and know their rights, do you think they will welcome those ideas with open arms? As veterans, we took an oath to “protect against all enemies, both foreign and domestic,” and guess where your ideas place you.
Gary Hartman
Lebanon
OSU prof helped fishery recover
I enjoyed reading about the successful bounce-back of some of the West Coast bottom fish (“West Coast Fishery Rebounds in Rare Conservation ‘Home Run,’” Dec. 26). I agree that fishermen and conservation groups deserve a lot of praise. However, the government deserves credit in a big way.
OSU’s Professor Jane Lubchenco (marine ecologist and environmental scientist) served as the head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 2009 to 2013, and it was her initiative that brought fishermen, scientists and government together to negotiate a solution that would work for everyone.
I went to a talk given by Dr. Lubchenco, and she said the negotiations were not easy, but the result is careful management of our fish populations. NOAA scientists continue to count bottom fish every summer, and this data enables them to set yearly limits for fishermen that allow for a substantial catch while preserving the health of the fish populations.
Larky Hansen
Corvallis