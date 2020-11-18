Mailbag: Living under a fascist dictatorship

It appears that the strategy of denying the legitimacy of the presidential election is to create an environment in which Republican state officials can overturn the popular vote by selecting loyalists to be their electors to the Electoral College.

Many Republican-led states do not mandate that their electors adhere to the actual outcome of the voting in their states. This allows them, therefore, to independently select who represents that state in the Electoral College and for whom they vote. This would not simply be voter suppression, something Republicans have been enacting for decades. It would be voter nullification. The result could overturn the majority vote of Americans and deny President-elect Joe Biden the presidency.

It would also result in an unprecedented constitutional crisis while threatening the very foundation of our democracy. The American people simply cannot allow this to happen. However, it is not within the power of the people to do much. The responsibility rests with all Republican elected officials to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and that of the various states and prevent this slow-motion coup.