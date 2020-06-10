Mailbag: Local business call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I felt quite blue just yesterday

Til I dialed a local phone

The automated voice I got

Told me I was not alone

Its perky tone raised up my hopes

An automated gem

It told me that my call was very

Important to all of them

And that feeling of importance soared

With the voice’s reassurance

That my call would be recorded for

Quality assurance

I guess they think me knowledgeable

In all the things I say

My spirits buoyed, I walked around

On a cloud the rest of the day

There’s just one thing that puzzles me

And it is rather strange

Why is it every time I call

The menu options change?

Kevin Ahern

Corvallis

