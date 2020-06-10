Mailbag: Local business call

I felt quite blue just yesterday
Til I dialed a local phone
The automated voice I got
Told me I was not alone
Its perky tone raised up my hopes
An automated gem
It told me that my call was very
Important to all of them
And that feeling of importance soared
With the voice’s reassurance
That my call would be recorded for
Quality assurance
I guess they think me knowledgeable
In all the things I say
My spirits buoyed, I walked around
On a cloud the rest of the day
There’s just one thing that puzzles me
And it is rather strange
Why is it every time I call
The menu options change?
Kevin Ahern
Corvallis
