Mailbag: Local news should take the spotlight
I was highly saddened and disappointed that our Veterans Day Parade was a sideline and not a large headline like Cuomo’s article.

Don’t you think the parade means more to the folks of Albany than his case? Local news should take the spotlight.

Peggy Kowal

Albany

 

