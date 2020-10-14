Mailbag: Lockdowns don't flatten the curve

We have now switched from a pandemic (“plandemic?”) to a “casedemic” in hopes of keeping the false narrative (mass hysteria) alive.

“Life cannot go back to normal until we have a COVID-19 vaccine,” a dangerous vaccine representing potentially tens of billions of dollars in profit to the drug companies racing to produce them. Casedemic meaning focus has been switched from woefully inflated deaths purportedly due to COVID-19, to current hyper-testing and hysteria over all the supposed new “cases,” meaning people testing supposedly positive for COVID-19 infections.

The Office of National Statistics admits “they do not know the true sensitivity and specificity of the test because Covid-19 is a new virus.” Experts have estimated the current false-positive error rate may be as high as 50%, since the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test can detect minute quantities of virus RNA such as fragments from dead COVID-19 viruses the body has successfully destroyed many weeks after infectiousness has dissipated.