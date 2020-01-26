Mailbag: Logging contributes to forest health

The “As I See It” on Jan. 15 regarding the recent timber suit says state forests are being more heavily logged than our federal forests. That’s true, but it ignores something that is critically important and must be understood.
Comparing the Oregon Forest Resources Institute’s Forest Facts 2019-20 booklet to their 2017-18 booklet shows that of the federal forest’s annual growth, a paltry 8% is harvested (down from 9%) while 36% is lost to mortality (up from 29%) due to wind, insects, drought, fire, etc. The remaining 56% (down from 62% and mostly due to increased mortality) is left as live, green, growing stock and contributes to an overcrowded, drought-stressed and insect-riddled forest.
State forests show harvests are 56% of the annual growth (down from 58%) while mortality is staying steady at only 18%. The remaining 26% of the annual growth (up from 24%) is left as live, green, growing stock.
(FYI: Private forests are actually adding 12% of their annual growth as live, green, growing stock!)
I’d conclude that our state forests are well-managed considering that their insect, drought and wildfire problems are far less than federal forests. Given that our federal forests are overcrowded, riddled with insects, and burning, federal forest management is an embarrassment!
The problem with the timber suit is that the state chose to break the contractual agreement it made all those many years ago; now it’s time to pay the piper.
Dick Powell
Corvallis