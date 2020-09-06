Mailbag: Logical fallacy in argument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a glaring logical fallacy in James Farmer’s Aug. 27 argument for an Oregon Electoral College. On the one hand he argues that Portland controls Oregon electoral politics. He also tells us that Portland is sick, while the rest of the state is healthy. So, what’s the problem? If rural Oregon is flourishing and not influenced by Portland, why is he proposing changes that will, in his view, reduce the influence of Portland? I’m still scratching my head.

And here’s another thing. Are Republicans so politically weak that they must promote election solutions that reduce Democratic votes? The Electoral College is obviously a way to impact the influence of the majority. Add to that voter suppression tactics like voter ID, reduction of polling places and early voting days along with stripping the United States Postal Service of mail handling capacity, and you have a formula to benefit a conservative Republican minority. What ever happened to fairness and a level playing field?

And finally, without evidence, Mr. Farmer impugns the integrity of our mail-in election system that has been working well in Oregon for more than 20 years. Why is it that the losers are the first to shout that the election is rigged?

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

