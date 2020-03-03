Mailbag: Look to experts for climate facts

In addressing climate change, Mr. Peterson (Mailbag, Feb. 23) cited two books, one by Gregory Wrightstone, a geologist closely associated with the Heartland Institute, which is a libertarian organization that actively worked with Philip Morris to downplay the health hazards of tobacco use, and the other by Tim Ball, a geographer who hasn’t done any experimental research on climate. I am not an expert on climate science, so I have to defer to the consensus of real experts in the field, almost all of whom agree that human activity has significantly affected climate during the Industrial Revolution — accelerating global warming, the melting of glaciers and the rise in ocean levels. Naturally, climate changes very slowly over time unless abetted by drastic events like major volcanic eruptions, asteroid impacts or the release into the atmosphere of many billions of tons of carbon dioxide over a short period.