Mailbag: Look to the future, folks, not the past

I simply must speak up relative to the rhetoric being put forth about who gets the COVID-19 vaccinations, educators or senior citizens.

I will celebrate my 92nd birthday next week, and I was a classroom teacher/counselor in the public schools of Corvallis for more than 30 years, so I believe I’m qualified to speak up on this issue. Yes, our seniors deserve love and appreciation for all they have done for us. But we need to look beyond individual worth to societal needs.

Our present society is a community-based society — we all need to be thinking about what the future needs of our community might be — not just about needs of individuals. Our young people hold the answer to the future.

I think we all are aware that virtual learning does not meet the needs of our children, either socially or academically, and yet they will be the ones making the decisions about societal needs in the future.

We need to get them back into the classroom — but it needs to be a safe classroom — and that means health protections. Educators and all school personnel need to be vaccinated before we can expect them to return to the classroom. Look to the future, folks, not the past!

Edie Orner

Albany

