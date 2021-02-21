Mailbag: Looking forward to next carousel ride

When the carousel opened, I recognized that after 15 years of waiting, we could stop in and enjoy this community treasure any time we want.

I distinctly remember the moment, looking from Washington and Third, debating whether to drive on or turn and take a ride. I chose to ride and I’m grateful for the memory.

The carousel brings joy. That’s why we miss it so much these dark days, wrought with sickness, conflict and strife. The carousel is a beacon of hope for brighter days ahead. Countless volunteers are proud of the legacy they created. It’s comforting to know this legacy is in good hands with director Peggy Burris, and president Burl Wheaton leading the board of directors, several of whom have been volunteering for over a decade.

Despite the closures for COVID-19, Peggy and her team, through hard work and much generosity, have kept the carousel financially stable and ready to open as soon as safely possible. Great appreciation is also due to the volunteers who carve, paint, greet visitors, interpret stories, share gifts and serve refreshments.