 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Losing friends and family is painful

Mailbag: Losing friends and family is painful

{{featured_button_text}}

Jay Burreson (Mailbag, Dec. 3) believes that we have lost our democracy in Oregon because of the supermajority in the legislature. I’d just like to ask Jay, Who elected that Democratic supermajority?

The fact that the voters of Oregon have spoken suggests that democracy here is alive and well.

And kudos to Stan Sahnow (Mailbag, Dec. 3). I just don’t understand how my conservative friends conclude that Gov. Brown is not successfully combating COVID-19. The numbers don’t lie. No doubt the restrictions are painful, but so is losing friends and family.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News