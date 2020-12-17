Mailbag: Losing friends and family is painful

Jay Burreson (Mailbag, Dec. 3) believes that we have lost our democracy in Oregon because of the supermajority in the legislature. I’d just like to ask Jay, Who elected that Democratic supermajority?

The fact that the voters of Oregon have spoken suggests that democracy here is alive and well.

And kudos to Stan Sahnow (Mailbag, Dec. 3). I just don’t understand how my conservative friends conclude that Gov. Brown is not successfully combating COVID-19. The numbers don’t lie. No doubt the restrictions are painful, but so is losing friends and family.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1