The road that makes a country great

Cannot be paved with words of hate.

If it is true our course is shifting,

The bottom’s where we should be lifting,

'Cause no one can be left behind

If prosperity we hope to find.

So look out for each other, friends.

Love is the way this nonsense ends.

Kevin Ahern

Corvallis

