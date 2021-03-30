Mailbag: Love of money is root of all evil

I am writing in support of Senate Bill 560, co-sponsored by our state senator, Sara Gelser.

It seems that many health insurance companies have been misusing charitable funds. They have accepted money from charitable organizations, meant to pay all out-of-pocket expenses for low-income individuals, but they have still been charging those same individuals co-pays and/or deductibles. They have been, quite literally, double-dipping.

SB 560 would stop this practice, and I urge all community members to contact members of the legislature to support it.

And then, it must be said, what a nefarious practice it is to double-dip at the expense of charitable organizations trying to help those who are financially down on their luck. The health insurance industry seems particularly given to taking advantage of anyone and everyone, often in ways that defy any form of ethics.

What’s needed, of course, is to get them out of our health care system, which can happen only when we adopt universal, single-payer health care. Hopefully in the next couple of years. But for now, I’ll leave it with my all-time favorite Bible quote, from Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all evil, which while some coveteth after, they have erred from the faith.”