Mailbag: Lower speeds would make South Third safer

Today's story "Corvallis Crosswalk Vegetation Removed" (Jan. 18) clearly shows the confusion regarding speed limits in this area of Highway 99W. To quote:

"The commuter, who lives at Willamette Landing, noted that the speed limit is 45 mph as he makes the right turn on Third Street from Goodnight Avenue." Does he speed up to 45 mph after making this turn?

This is not correct. From the airport into town, the limit is 50 mph, which changes to 35 mph (not 45 mph) at the location of B&R Wrecking, which continues past Goodnight Avenue. The next speed limit change comes near Lincoln School, where it reduces to 20 mph, during the times that apply. Beyond the school zone, it bumps back up to 35 mph before reducing again at the intersection with Avery/Crystal Lake Drive back down to 25 mph. No wonder there is such confusion, even among local residents. And just beyond the Co-op, vehicles speed up to 35 mph if they are taking the ramp out to Highway 34.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}