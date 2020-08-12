Mailbag: Make sure you vote this November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As our November election comes closer, the time for making this important decision grows shorter. We can form a good idea of how Joe Biden would handle the office from his past actions and statements. We can actually know how Donald Trump handles things by direct observation of the current state of our country.

Unless Donald Trump announces a startling change in philosophy, the way he has handled matters for the past years of his term is how he will handle them in a second term. Which of these problems has he solved or taken steps towards solving: the pandemic, systemic racism, foreign interference in our elections, environmental degradation, hunger in America, health care availability, easy access to voting, increased crime, reliable mail service, international relations? Ask yourself how our country is doing on any of these issues.

This list is not exhaustive. Add your own concerns. Decide if you want the way we are trending on them to continue. Whatever way you decide, vote. Our country depends on all of us making our choice known.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1