Mailbag: Many support push for accountability

Like many of you, I recently received a mailer in favor of Measure 2-130, the so-called Public Health and Safety Levy that will appear on our ballots in the upcoming special election.

A pie graph with the projected use of levy funds shows that over half of the money raised will be allotted to police, corrections and the district attorney, or, in simpler terms, half of this funding will be used to arrest and imprison people. The graph shows less than 20% of the funding is projected to be specifically earmarked for public health services.

This tax was passed in 2007 and has been renewed twice since, but even a casual glance at our city will tell you that it isn’t working. It’s time for us to realize that a 2007 solution is no longer applicable in 2021.

Our perception of societal ills has evolved, our priorities have changed, and we know that we can address homelessness, addiction, mental health and poverty without relying on policing and incarceration. If anything, increasing police funding inhibits our ability to fund solutions to the root causes of our community’s problems.