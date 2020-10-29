Mailbag: Marilyn Smith is best for council

In the upcoming election, Albany voters have a clear choice for our city council: Marilyn Smith. I had the privilege of working with Marilyn Smith for several years and got to know her very well.

Marilyn Smith, in her career with the city of Albany as the public information officer, repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to truth, fairness, honesty and an unrelenting desire to make things better. Her hard work, character, honesty and follow-through on all matters big and small made her indispensable to the city and its residents for instilling transparency and trust in government.

Marilyn knows the ins and outs of city government, and understands how to get things accomplished to serve the Albany community and its residents. Her desire to continue to serve our community on the city council to make things better is admirable and we need someone of her character, commitment, experience and knowledge in that role!

The city of Albany is lucky to have someone with Marilyn’s experience, honesty, integrity and knowledge ready and willing to continue serving this community in such an important role. Marilyn Smith is the best choice for the Albany City Council.

Ed Boyd

Albany

