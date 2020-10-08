Mailbag: Mark Number 1 for Mike Beilstein

I am writing in support of Mike Beilstein for Benton County commissioner.

Mike knows how local governments work. He served on the Corvallis City Council for 12 years. Mike is in touch with local people. He has volunteered with the local NAACP, the Pastoral Counseling Center, the Corvallis Environmental Center and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. Mike has an education in science. His career was as a research chemist at Oregon State University.

A vote for Mike is a statement of support for a New Green Deal for Benton County. It’s time to get serious about climate change. Mike advocates for energy conservation, strong regional transit, renewable energy, equitable public health and regenerative agriculture and forestry.

This is the first ranked-choice election in Benton County. Join me in marking Number 1 for Mike Beilstein.

Marjorie Stevens

Corvallis

