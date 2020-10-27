Mailbag: Mark your ballot for Sharon Konopa

Friends and neighbors, I’d like to take a moment to encourage you to vote Sharon Konopa for mayor.

Her enthusiastic dedication to our community certainly merits another term. Nothing else seems to come first — Albany is always her priority. Whether it’s a public ribbon-cutting or a quiet, private volunteer effort, that’s where Konopa can be found. Always supporting, perpetually encouraging, the greatest cheerleader Albany has. Experienced, knowledgeable and selfless, she can and will continue to get the job done.

Some folks want change for change’s sake, but I would encourage those people to really put our city first, and think about who will work hard for our entire community. If you care about Albany and value all of its residents, there’s only one choice for mayor. Please mark your ballot for Sharon Konopa.

Jolene Thomson

Albany

