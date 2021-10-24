Mailbag: Mask opponents do cause no good

As reported in the Democrat-Herald on Oct. 14, a speaker at the Oct. 11 Greater Albany Public Schools Board listening forum compared mask-wearing mandates to Jews’ being forced to wear a yellow Star of David in Nazi Germany.

Not only is this comparison merely inappropriate, as stated by some, it is overwrought and is an outrage having no basis in facts or logic. The fact that some in the audience applauded these remarks — and stood to do so, no less — is appalling.

To give moral equivalence between mask-wearing mandates and the Star of David is an affront to the sacred memory of the millions of Jews lost in the Holocaust. Moreover, it trivializes the horrors perpetrated by Nazi Germany against Jews. From its inception, Nazi Germany targeted Jews for extermination. Being forced to wear the Star of David was among the first steps leading to ultimate destruction and death.

Conversely, with mask mandates, no one person or group is singled out and targeted for death. Mask mandates affirm life and are intended as a public health measure for everyone in order to combat the COVID-19 scourge.

None of this is to say that there can’t be differing opinions on the mask mandates. Mask opponents, however, do their cause no good with outlandish comparisons to Nazi Germany.